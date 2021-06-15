Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

