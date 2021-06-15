Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

