Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,385.99 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,452.35. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

