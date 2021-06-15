Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 635,166 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 635,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

