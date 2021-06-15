BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Financial Survey

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group $718.50 million 2.46 $286.70 million $1.75 12.74

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StepStone Group and BrightSphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 42.14% 47.71% 9.72%

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

