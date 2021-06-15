Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $313.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,489,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.