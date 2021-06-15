Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BXP. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.07.

NYSE BXP opened at $124.03 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

