Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,765,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 786,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $984.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

