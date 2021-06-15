Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

