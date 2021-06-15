Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $127,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 371,560 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

