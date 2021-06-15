Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Head to Head Contrast

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $367.59 million 3.28 $45.15 million $0.54 27.06 Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 3.99 $30.24 million $2.13 15.28

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Private Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boston Private Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.93%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 15.53% 6.40% 0.56% Bank of Marin Bancorp 30.34% 8.67% 1.01%

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Boston Private Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

