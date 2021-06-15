Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.46.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

