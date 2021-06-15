Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Raised by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.04 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,352.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

