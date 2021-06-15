BOLT One Day Volume Reaches $104,894.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $104,894.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00795133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00085308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.43 or 0.07948092 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

