BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.