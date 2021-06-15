BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $805.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.