BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

