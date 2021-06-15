BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $335,000 Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,902 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Interface were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Interface by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 655,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 184,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.10. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

