BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $435,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

