BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,722 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 2,514,588 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 594,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

