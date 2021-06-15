BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -190.45 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

