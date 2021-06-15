BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unitil were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 113.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

UTL opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

