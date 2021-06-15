BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 9th

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from BMO Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Income stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.20. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

About BMO Managed Portfolio Income

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

