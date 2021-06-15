BMO Capital Markets Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,426. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.