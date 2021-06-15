Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of LYV opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

