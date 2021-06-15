Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,918,000 after buying an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $259.83 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

