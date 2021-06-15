Bluestein R H & Co. Has $853,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $872.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $831.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.