Bluestein R H & Co. Has $710,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,417 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $528.75 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

