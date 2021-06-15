Bluestein R H & Co. Has $566,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

