Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 10,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.