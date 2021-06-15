Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.0-876.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.86 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12-1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

BCOR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $820.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

