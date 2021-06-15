Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 362,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.