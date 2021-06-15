BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 144.3% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 468.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000.

BBN opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

