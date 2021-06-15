BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 152.3% from the May 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

