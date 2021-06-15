BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Virgin Galactic worth $165,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

