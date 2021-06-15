BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $876.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $842.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

