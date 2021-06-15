BlackRock Inc. Has $179.46 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.61% of Employers worth $179,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

EIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

