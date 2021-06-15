BlackRock Inc. Has $157.73 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $157,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 95,205 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 40.6% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 23,415.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

TPIC stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,984 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

