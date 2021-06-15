BlackRock Inc. Buys 82,686 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CorVel worth $163,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $361,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CorVel by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,524,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $9,392,150 over the last ninety days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

