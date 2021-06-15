BlackRock Inc. Acquires 127,429 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of StoneX Group worth $175,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $8,893,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

