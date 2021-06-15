BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,632,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

