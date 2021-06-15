BitSend Achieves Market Cap of $161,607.44 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $161,607.44 and $194.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00427547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016738 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.30 or 0.01132460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,192,962 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

