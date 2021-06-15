Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $30.20 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $255.61 million and $5.75 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.20 or 0.00074458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001628 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002596 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003148 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

