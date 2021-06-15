Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $635.51 or 0.01580836 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.92 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00431067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004019 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,763,850 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

