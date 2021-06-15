Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Tops $10.15 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

