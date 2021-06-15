Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 7.1%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.23 and last traded at $93.23. 42,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 609,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.