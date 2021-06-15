Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 1.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,271 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH traded down $8.73 on Tuesday, reaching $440.64. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,268. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $450.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

