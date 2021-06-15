Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $57.30 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $373.47 or 0.00921555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $57.30 billion and $2.15 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
