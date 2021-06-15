Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

