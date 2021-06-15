B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up to $34.07

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $34.97. B&G Foods shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 31,260 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,505,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

